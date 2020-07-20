All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2610 Wildhorse Trail Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2610 Wildhorse Trail Way

2610 Wildhorse Trail Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2610 Wildhorse Trail Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS EASTLAKE TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Bright and open with a great floor plan! You are going to love this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the heart of Eastlake Trails. Floor plan features a large living room open to the kitchen area and 2 bedrooms on either side offering tons of privacy. Each bedroom has access to its own full bathroom. All living space is on the 2nd floor. Enjoy cool San Diego breezes on your private patio. Unit comes with a one car garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5388817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have any available units?
2610 Wildhorse Trail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have?
Some of 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Wildhorse Trail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way offers parking.
Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have a pool?
No, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Wildhorse Trail Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College