2610 Wildhorse Trail Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS EASTLAKE TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Bright and open with a great floor plan! You are going to love this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the heart of Eastlake Trails. Floor plan features a large living room open to the kitchen area and 2 bedrooms on either side offering tons of privacy. Each bedroom has access to its own full bathroom. All living space is on the 2nd floor. Enjoy cool San Diego breezes on your private patio. Unit comes with a one car garage and one assigned parking space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5388817)