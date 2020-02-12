All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
261 Rancho Ct #D
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

261 Rancho Ct #D

261 Rancho Court · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

261 Rancho Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
261 Rancho Ct #D Available 03/05/20 Condo on a park like setting! - This is a really nice 4 bedroom, 2 full bath unit (1 bedroom is downstairs). It has a large patio over looking a nice greenbelt offering a cool breeze and quiet setting. Inside you will find a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, and lots of counter space. This is a very nice floor-plan that feels like home.

Two parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered) just steps to the unit also has street parking available.

Minimum 1 year lease, pets negotiable, deposit same as rent. Owner provides the refrigerator but not washer and dryer.

Call Steve (619) 370-3660 with Premier Properties Management for more information.
www.ppmsandiego.com

DRE 01277349

(RLNE5506630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Rancho Ct #D have any available units?
261 Rancho Ct #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Rancho Ct #D have?
Some of 261 Rancho Ct #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Rancho Ct #D currently offering any rent specials?
261 Rancho Ct #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Rancho Ct #D pet-friendly?
No, 261 Rancho Ct #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 261 Rancho Ct #D offer parking?
Yes, 261 Rancho Ct #D offers parking.
Does 261 Rancho Ct #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Rancho Ct #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Rancho Ct #D have a pool?
No, 261 Rancho Ct #D does not have a pool.
Does 261 Rancho Ct #D have accessible units?
No, 261 Rancho Ct #D does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Rancho Ct #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Rancho Ct #D does not have units with dishwashers.

