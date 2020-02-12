Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

261 Rancho Ct #D Available 03/05/20 Condo on a park like setting! - This is a really nice 4 bedroom, 2 full bath unit (1 bedroom is downstairs). It has a large patio over looking a nice greenbelt offering a cool breeze and quiet setting. Inside you will find a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, and lots of counter space. This is a very nice floor-plan that feels like home.



Two parking spaces (1 covered and 1 uncovered) just steps to the unit also has street parking available.



Minimum 1 year lease, pets negotiable, deposit same as rent. Owner provides the refrigerator but not washer and dryer.



Call Steve (619) 370-3660 with Premier Properties Management for more information.

www.ppmsandiego.com



DRE 01277349



