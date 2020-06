Amenities

GOLF COURSE VIEW AND PERFECT LOCATION!!! Great Property in eastlake greens with beautiful view from private backyard and from master bedroom balcony. Washer / dryer in unit and attached 2 car garage. Wonderful amenities with community pools, Dolphin Beach, spa, clubhouse and tennis courts. Walking distance to elementary, junior high and high school. Close to target, vons, starbucks and freeways 125 & 805. Ready to move in.