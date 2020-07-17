234 Guava Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in the heart of Chula Vista. Lovely back yard garden with a large patio area perfect for entertaining. The home is situated within walking distance to the Chula Vista Public library and minutes from Third Avenue where you can take in a drink and have some dinning or just take a walk. You also have access to both the 5 and 805 freeway and just down the street from the 54 so you can head into downtown or the Valley for some shopping. This is a single story home with hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room and a fireplace with a beautiful window overlooking the front yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and move in ready make this home an ideal property for your family. New interior and exterior paint throughout the home make the hardwood floors shine. The front door gives this home such character with a moon and stars peep hole. In the dinning room you have a built in china cabinet for your dishes and a book shelve in the hallway make it a book lovers delight to display your collection. So much to this home, call our office for a showing of this beautiful home.



(RLNE4622580)