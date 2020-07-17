All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

234 Guava Avenue

234 Guava Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 Guava Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in the heart of Chula Vista. Lovely back yard garden with a large patio area perfect for entertaining. The home is situated within walking distance to the Chula Vista Public library and minutes from Third Avenue where you can take in a drink and have some dinning or just take a walk. You also have access to both the 5 and 805 freeway and just down the street from the 54 so you can head into downtown or the Valley for some shopping. This is a single story home with hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room and a fireplace with a beautiful window overlooking the front yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and move in ready make this home an ideal property for your family. New interior and exterior paint throughout the home make the hardwood floors shine. The front door gives this home such character with a moon and stars peep hole. In the dinning room you have a built in china cabinet for your dishes and a book shelve in the hallway make it a book lovers delight to display your collection. So much to this home, call our office for a showing of this beautiful home.

(RLNE4622580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Guava Avenue have any available units?
234 Guava Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Guava Avenue have?
Some of 234 Guava Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Guava Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 Guava Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Guava Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Guava Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 234 Guava Avenue offer parking?
No, 234 Guava Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 234 Guava Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Guava Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Guava Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 Guava Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 Guava Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 Guava Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Guava Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Guava Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
