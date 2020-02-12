All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

212 Chula Vista St

212 Chula Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Chula Vista Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Description

Spacious Home on Cul de Sac This Spacious home on a quiet cul de sac is waiting for you. This home is nicely maintained, with a very spacious kitchen, family room, and living room. Bedrooms are spacious and the home boasts ample storage space. Great yard for family picnics, summer barbecues, and just all out relaxing. Central heat and air. This home is conveniently located near elementary, middle and high schools, shopping, entertainment, freeways and more.
$ 2,395 Per Month

Property Size: 1400

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2300

Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Parking
Garage
Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Chula Vista St have any available units?
212 Chula Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Chula Vista St have?
Some of 212 Chula Vista St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Chula Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Chula Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Chula Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 212 Chula Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 212 Chula Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 212 Chula Vista St offers parking.
Does 212 Chula Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Chula Vista St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Chula Vista St have a pool?
No, 212 Chula Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Chula Vista St have accessible units?
No, 212 Chula Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Chula Vista St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Chula Vista St does not have units with dishwashers.

