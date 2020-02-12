212 Chula Vista St

Amenities
Description
Spacious Home on Cul de Sac This Spacious home on a quiet cul de sac is waiting for you. This home is nicely maintained, with a very spacious kitchen, family room, and living room. Bedrooms are spacious and the home boasts ample storage space. Great yard for family picnics, summer barbecues, and just all out relaxing. Central heat and air. This home is conveniently located near elementary, middle and high schools, shopping, entertainment, freeways and more.
$ 2,395 Per Month
Property Size: 1400
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Deposit: $2300
Amenities
No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Parking
Garage
Yard