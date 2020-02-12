212 Chula Vista St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Description



Spacious Home on Cul de Sac This Spacious home on a quiet cul de sac is waiting for you. This home is nicely maintained, with a very spacious kitchen, family room, and living room. Bedrooms are spacious and the home boasts ample storage space. Great yard for family picnics, summer barbecues, and just all out relaxing. Central heat and air. This home is conveniently located near elementary, middle and high schools, shopping, entertainment, freeways and more.

$ 2,395 Per Month



Property Size: 1400



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2300



Amenities



No Dogs Allowed

No Cats Allowed

Washer & Dryer Hookup

Parking

Garage

Yard