2026 Callisto Terrace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport elevator parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful, brand new construction - never lived in! This is a 4 bed/3.5 bath detached home on 3 stories w/ 2 car attached garage +1 carport, large brick patio & panoramic views. Best feature - private elevator! 1st floor has a bed/bath that can be a second master suite, all other 3 beds on 3rd floor. 2nd floor is a great room w/ large living rm, dining rm & huge kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, island/pantry & 1/2 bath. There's also A/C, alarm, community pool, tot lot. No pets, non-smoking unit.