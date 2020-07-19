All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2026 Callisto Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2026 Callisto Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2026 Callisto Terrace

2026 Callisto Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2026 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful, brand new construction - never lived in! This is a 4 bed/3.5 bath detached home on 3 stories w/ 2 car attached garage +1 carport, large brick patio & panoramic views. Best feature - private elevator! 1st floor has a bed/bath that can be a second master suite, all other 3 beds on 3rd floor. 2nd floor is a great room w/ large living rm, dining rm & huge kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, island/pantry & 1/2 bath. There's also A/C, alarm, community pool, tot lot. No pets, non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Callisto Terrace have any available units?
2026 Callisto Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Callisto Terrace have?
Some of 2026 Callisto Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Callisto Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Callisto Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Callisto Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2026 Callisto Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2026 Callisto Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Callisto Terrace offers parking.
Does 2026 Callisto Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Callisto Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Callisto Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2026 Callisto Terrace has a pool.
Does 2026 Callisto Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2026 Callisto Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Callisto Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 Callisto Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College