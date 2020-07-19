Amenities

2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 Available 02/08/19 LAKEFRONT LIVING IN EASTLAKE! - LAKEFRONT LIVING IN CHULA VISTA'S EASTLAKE NEIGHBORHOOD. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled and features high end finishes throughout. Beautiful Cecilia granite, walk-in pantry and premium cabinetry, exquisite rich distressed mahogany floors. Relax in front of a gorgeous fireplace with custom mantel in the living room. Views to the mountains on your private patio. This is the perfect floor plan with 2 master suites. Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. Enjoy community amenities including the beautiful lake, beach-style lagoon, pools, spas, tennis courts, clubhouse and more! Other features include - in unit laundry, assigned covered parking and access to top rated schools. Don't wait, contact us today to schedule a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 ext 105.



