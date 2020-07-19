All apartments in Chula Vista
2015 Lakeridge Circle #101

2015 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 Available 02/08/19 LAKEFRONT LIVING IN EASTLAKE! - LAKEFRONT LIVING IN CHULA VISTA'S EASTLAKE NEIGHBORHOOD. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been completely remodeled and features high end finishes throughout. Beautiful Cecilia granite, walk-in pantry and premium cabinetry, exquisite rich distressed mahogany floors. Relax in front of a gorgeous fireplace with custom mantel in the living room. Views to the mountains on your private patio. This is the perfect floor plan with 2 master suites. Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. Enjoy community amenities including the beautiful lake, beach-style lagoon, pools, spas, tennis courts, clubhouse and more! Other features include - in unit laundry, assigned covered parking and access to top rated schools. Don't wait, contact us today to schedule a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 ext 105.

(RLNE3768300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have any available units?
2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have?
Some of 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 offers parking.
Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 has a pool.
Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have accessible units?
No, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Lakeridge Circle #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
