2012 Callisto Terrace

Brand-new house and community!

Come and see this attractive 2,660-square-foot house located in San Diego, California now!



Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this bright, airy, and unfurnished interior offers a stunning view outside and features carpeted/tile flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows. It has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2 attached garage (and 2 uncovered parking) and a home elevator.



The lovely kitchen is equipped with luxurious marble countertops and island, huge pantry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven, stove granite countertops, dishwasher, and microwave.

The comfy bedrooms are spacious with large built-in closets for more storage. Its stylishly modern bathrooms are smartly furnished with a large vanity, surmounted by a wide mirror; bathtub; and shower space, enclosed in a glass panel.

For climate control, the home is also equipped with central air conditioning and electric heating. Sorry, smoking is not allowed in the house.



Exterior includes a yard and shared swimming pool --- awesome places to hang out with family and friends during free time.



Only dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Nearby Parks: Dolphin Beach Club, Summerhill Park, and Mountain Hawk Park.



Nearby Schools:

Camarena (Enrique S.) Elementary - 0.51 miles, 9/10

Olympian High School - 1.92 miles, 9/10

Arroyo Vista Charter School - 0.73 miles, 10/10

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

707 Otay Ranch Town Center - Southwestern College - 0.9 miles

225 Downtown - Otay Mesa TC - 0.9 miles

709 H St Transit Center - Otay Ranch Town Center - 0.9 miles



