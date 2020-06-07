All apartments in Chula Vista
2012 Callisto Terrace

2012 Callisto Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand-new house and community!
Come and see this attractive 2,660-square-foot house located in San Diego, California now!

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this bright, airy, and unfurnished interior offers a stunning view outside and features carpeted/tile flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows. It has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2 attached garage (and 2 uncovered parking) and a home elevator.

The lovely kitchen is equipped with luxurious marble countertops and island, huge pantry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven, stove granite countertops, dishwasher, and microwave.
The comfy bedrooms are spacious with large built-in closets for more storage. Its stylishly modern bathrooms are smartly furnished with a large vanity, surmounted by a wide mirror; bathtub; and shower space, enclosed in a glass panel.
For climate control, the home is also equipped with central air conditioning and electric heating. Sorry, smoking is not allowed in the house.

Exterior includes a yard and shared swimming pool --- awesome places to hang out with family and friends during free time.

Only dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Nearby Parks: Dolphin Beach Club, Summerhill Park, and Mountain Hawk Park.

Nearby Schools:
Camarena (Enrique S.) Elementary - 0.51 miles, 9/10
Olympian High School - 1.92 miles, 9/10
Arroyo Vista Charter School - 0.73 miles, 10/10
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
707 Otay Ranch Town Center - Southwestern College - 0.9 miles
225 Downtown - Otay Mesa TC - 0.9 miles
709 H St Transit Center - Otay Ranch Town Center - 0.9 miles

(RLNE4844903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Callisto Terrace have any available units?
2012 Callisto Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Callisto Terrace have?
Some of 2012 Callisto Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Callisto Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Callisto Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Callisto Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Callisto Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Callisto Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Callisto Terrace offers parking.
Does 2012 Callisto Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Callisto Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Callisto Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Callisto Terrace has a pool.
Does 2012 Callisto Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2012 Callisto Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Callisto Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Callisto Terrace has units with dishwashers.
