Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY BUILT TOWNHOME! WALKING DISTANCE TO OTAY RANCH MALL - COMING SOON! EXPERIENCE ONE OF CHULA VISTA'S NEWEST COMMUNITIES - MERIDIAN! This modern townhome is newly built and perfectly located near the Otay Ranch Mall, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy commuting on the 125 Toll Road. You have to see this home to believe it. Nearly 2,000 square feet with 9 foot ceilings and open concept design. Comes with a private elevator! Highly upgraded kitchen features custom cabinets, high end appliances, huge center island with waterfall quartz design. Windows everywhere allowing tons of natural light. West-facing unit means you'll enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your private balcony. Pets considered up to 40lbs. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



