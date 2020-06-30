All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 25 2020

2006 Foxtrot Loop #3

2006 Foxtrot Loop · (619) 305-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2006 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY BUILT TOWNHOME! WALKING DISTANCE TO OTAY RANCH MALL - COMING SOON! EXPERIENCE ONE OF CHULA VISTA'S NEWEST COMMUNITIES - MERIDIAN! This modern townhome is newly built and perfectly located near the Otay Ranch Mall, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy commuting on the 125 Toll Road. You have to see this home to believe it. Nearly 2,000 square feet with 9 foot ceilings and open concept design. Comes with a private elevator! Highly upgraded kitchen features custom cabinets, high end appliances, huge center island with waterfall quartz design. Windows everywhere allowing tons of natural light. West-facing unit means you'll enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your private balcony. Pets considered up to 40lbs. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5612798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have any available units?
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have?
Some of 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 offer parking?
No, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have a pool?
No, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have accessible units?
No, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Foxtrot Loop #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
