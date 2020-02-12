All apartments in Chula Vista
1893 Lorient Place #2421

1893 Lorient Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1893 Lorient Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOVELY CONDO IN OTAY RANCH! - Right in the heart of Otay Ranch! This unit features a large living room and open kitchen and dining area. Convenient laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with a large master suite. Just steps from the community pool for the Mer Soleil complex and the Otay Ranch community pool, enjoy access to both. Private one car garage and additional parking space. Small pets considered. Come and take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE4652071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have any available units?
1893 Lorient Place #2421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have?
Some of 1893 Lorient Place #2421's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 Lorient Place #2421 currently offering any rent specials?
1893 Lorient Place #2421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 Lorient Place #2421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 is pet friendly.
Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 offer parking?
Yes, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 offers parking.
Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have a pool?
Yes, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 has a pool.
Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have accessible units?
No, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 Lorient Place #2421 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1893 Lorient Place #2421 does not have units with dishwashers.
