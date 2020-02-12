1893 Lorient Place #2421

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

LOVELY CONDO IN OTAY RANCH! - Right in the heart of Otay Ranch! This unit features a large living room and open kitchen and dining area. Convenient laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are good sized with a large master suite. Just steps from the community pool for the Mer Soleil complex and the Otay Ranch community pool, enjoy access to both. Private one car garage and additional parking space. Small pets considered. Come and take a look! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



(RLNE4652071)