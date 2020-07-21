1886 Fargo Lane #6

Amenities

3BD 3BA 2CAR GARAGE - Otay Lakes/Eastlake - Lovely 1,519 sq.ft. 3BD 3BA End Unit Townhouse located in the Otay Ranch Village neighborhood of Chula Vista. Great floor plan that features a private balcony, attached 2 car garage, and separated bedrooms for privacy. 1 bedroom and full bath located off kitchen and great room with the other 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor each with their own bathroom. Many upgrades give this town home a luxurious feel including granite counter tops and center island in kitchen, laminate wood floors on main level and new stainless steel appliances including full size washer/dryer. Easy access to I-805, I-125 and transit stations. Excellent schools, shopping, dining, and park nearby.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, small pets ok upon approval with additional deposit. Community Pool & Spa.

