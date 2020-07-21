All apartments in Chula Vista
1886 Fargo Lane #6
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1886 Fargo Lane #6

1886 Fargo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1886 Fargo Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3BD 3BA 2CAR GARAGE - Otay Lakes/Eastlake - Lovely 1,519 sq.ft. 3BD 3BA End Unit Townhouse located in the Otay Ranch Village neighborhood of Chula Vista. Great floor plan that features a private balcony, attached 2 car garage, and separated bedrooms for privacy. 1 bedroom and full bath located off kitchen and great room with the other 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor each with their own bathroom. Many upgrades give this town home a luxurious feel including granite counter tops and center island in kitchen, laminate wood floors on main level and new stainless steel appliances including full size washer/dryer. Easy access to I-805, I-125 and transit stations. Excellent schools, shopping, dining, and park nearby.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, small pets ok upon approval with additional deposit. Community Pool & Spa.
Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE3348118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have any available units?
1886 Fargo Lane #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have?
Some of 1886 Fargo Lane #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Fargo Lane #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Fargo Lane #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Fargo Lane #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 offers parking.
Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 has a pool.
Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have accessible units?
No, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Fargo Lane #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1886 Fargo Lane #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
