1881 Via Capri Street

Availability - July 15, 2020 (possibly sooner)



Beautiful 2-story corner home with lots of sunlight! Great layout in this 3 bedroom + office nook, 2.5 bath home of 1670 square feet. Carpet and laminated floors, ceiling fans, microwave, gas stove/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-unit washer/dryer, cozy gas fireplace in family room.



- 2-car garage and 1 additional parking spot next to the house, community pool located just steps from your front door.



- Great location in the heart of Otay Ranch in Eastern Chula Vista. Walk right across the street to Corky McMillin Elementary School (rated 9 out of 10). Convenient to schools, shopping, dining, parks, and more.



- I-805 Highway is less than 4 miles and Highway 125 is less than 2 miles.



- Less than 10 mins drive from all major shopping centers including Macy's, BestBuy, Kohl's, Party City, Target, Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, Office Depot, Vons, Ralphs, Rite Aids, CVS, Sprout, TJ MAXX, PETCO, Trader Joe, Costco, Furniture Stores, and many restaurants.



- Less than 10 mins drive from many leisure places including LA Fitness, Golds Gym, SkyZone, Ballet/Dance School, Martial Arts, YOGA, Indoor Swim Pool, YMCA, Barnes and Noble, AMC Movie Theater, Library, Golf Courses, and more.



- Less than 10 mins drive from medical facilities including Sharp, Scripps Medical Center, Dental, Orthodontist, Physical Therapy, and more.



Rent: $2700/Month. All utilities are tenant's responsibility.



Security Deposit: $2700



Pets - NO PETS PREFERRED due to owner's allergies.



Application Process



$45 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



Lease Signing Process



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422