Chula Vista, CA
1875 Baudouin Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1875 Baudouin Place

1875 Baudouin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Baudouin Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Top Floor Penthouse Style Condo located in beautiful Otay Ranch- Mer Soleil! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large living room, separate dining area, modern kitchen , balcony and a 1 car detached garage. It also has a separate assigned parking space. This condo is Located close to schools, shopping and convenient freeway access. The community features 2 pools, fitness center, volleyball ct, clubhouse and more! Pets are allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 5/22/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Baudouin Place have any available units?
1875 Baudouin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 Baudouin Place have?
Some of 1875 Baudouin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Baudouin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Baudouin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Baudouin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Place is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Baudouin Place offer parking?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Place offers parking.
Does 1875 Baudouin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 Baudouin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Baudouin Place have a pool?
Yes, 1875 Baudouin Place has a pool.
Does 1875 Baudouin Place have accessible units?
No, 1875 Baudouin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Baudouin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Baudouin Place does not have units with dishwashers.

