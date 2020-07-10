Amenities

1869 Caminito Treviana Available 07/14/20 Two story end unit in Chula Vista - Two story end unit in the Treviana community with windows on three sides across from community pool, spa/recreation area with upstairs loft area and attached two car garage features: laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout, big kitchen with white tile countertops, walnut wood cabinetry and all black or stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave, wood blinds and dual sided shades throughout cover windows and French doors from dining room to wrap around patio area. Half bath on first floor with all bedrooms on second. Spacious master bedroom has its own bath with dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Master bedroom also has walk-in closet and custom ceiling fan. Other features include laundry room on second floor with dual sink and storage cabinets, fireplace and niche for your entertainment center in living room, spacious loft at top of the stairs on second floor, lots of windows throughout. Wired for alarm system at tenant expense. Will allow one pet under 25lbs.



