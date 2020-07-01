1848 Sebastopol Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

3 bedroom house with optional 1 bedroom (loft). This lovely home on a corner lot, offers fine living. Manicured landscaping. Home offers upstairs laundry facilities and a upstairs loft. You will be pleasantly surprised. Close to all. Schools, community pool and shopping facilities. Pets are ok within certain size limits. Must have a 700 score or more.

Cotton wood Park and McMillan Elementary School right next to it!! Open Kitchen to Family Room, cozy dining room and Living space. One of the Wonderful Communities in Otay Ranch Village, Walking distance to pool and spa area to park and only a couple of miles to the Otay Ranch Mall.