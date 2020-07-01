All apartments in Chula Vista
1848 Sebastopol Street
1848 Sebastopol Street

1848 Sebastopol Street · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Sebastopol Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom house with optional 1 bedroom (loft). This lovely home on a corner lot, offers fine living. Manicured landscaping. Home offers upstairs laundry facilities and a upstairs loft. You will be pleasantly surprised. Close to all. Schools, community pool and shopping facilities. Pets are ok within certain size limits. Must have a 700 score or more.
Cotton wood Park and McMillan Elementary School right next to it!! Open Kitchen to Family Room, cozy dining room and Living space. One of the Wonderful Communities in Otay Ranch Village, Walking distance to pool and spa area to park and only a couple of miles to the Otay Ranch Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Sebastopol Street have any available units?
1848 Sebastopol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Sebastopol Street have?
Some of 1848 Sebastopol Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Sebastopol Street currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Sebastopol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Sebastopol Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Sebastopol Street is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Sebastopol Street offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Sebastopol Street offers parking.
Does 1848 Sebastopol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Sebastopol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Sebastopol Street have a pool?
Yes, 1848 Sebastopol Street has a pool.
Does 1848 Sebastopol Street have accessible units?
No, 1848 Sebastopol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Sebastopol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 Sebastopol Street has units with dishwashers.

