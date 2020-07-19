184 East Queen Ann Drive

Amenities
Large home in the highly sought after City of Chula Vista! This just renovated home comes with brand new kitchen appliances, floors, paint and more! Open concept layout, 3 spacious rooms, garage parking and driveway for rv or boat! Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees and colorful flowers! Great space for entertaining or just relaxing enjoying the grand view! Just minutes from tons of great schools, parks and shopping centers
Large home in the highly sought after City of Chula Vista! This just renovated home comes with brand new kitchen appliances, floors, paint and more! Open concept layout, 3 spacious rooms, garage parking and driveway for rv or boat! Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees and colorful flowers! Great space for entertaining or just relaxing enjoying the grand view! Just minutes from tons of great schools, parks and shopping centers