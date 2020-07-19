All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

184 East Queen Ann Drive

184 E Queen Anne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

184 E Queen Anne Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large home in the highly sought after City of Chula Vista! This just renovated home comes with brand new kitchen appliances, floors, paint and more! Open concept layout, 3 spacious rooms, garage parking and driveway for rv or boat! Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees and colorful flowers! Great space for entertaining or just relaxing enjoying the grand view! Just minutes from tons of great schools, parks and shopping centers
Large home in the highly sought after City of Chula Vista! This just renovated home comes with brand new kitchen appliances, floors, paint and more! Open concept layout, 3 spacious rooms, garage parking and driveway for rv or boat! Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees and colorful flowers! Great space for entertaining or just relaxing enjoying the grand view! Just minutes from tons of great schools, parks and shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have any available units?
184 East Queen Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have?
Some of 184 East Queen Ann Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 East Queen Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
184 East Queen Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 East Queen Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 East Queen Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 184 East Queen Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 East Queen Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 184 East Queen Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 184 East Queen Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 184 East Queen Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 East Queen Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.
