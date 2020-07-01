1652 Hickory Nut Pl

Amenities
3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 2 Car Garage, Small Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Located Otay Ranch
1652 Hickory Nut Place
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Cross Street: White Pine Ct
3 Bed
2.5 Bath
1494 Estimated sqft
Tri-Level Townhome
2 Car Garage
AC in Unit
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black Appliances
Tile Counter Tops
Wood Floor
Breakfast Bar
Open/Airy Plan
End Unit
Plantation Shutters
Balcony off Living Room
Fireplace In Living Room - Turns on/off by a switch
Wood Flooring on 1st and 2nd Floor
Carpet in Bedrooms and Stairs
Half Bath on 2nd Floor
2nd Full Back on the 3rd Floor
Master Bedroom has Daul Closets
Master Bath has Double Sinks
Washer & Dryer - In Unit
AC & Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage - **NOT TANDEM** Has two doors for entry
Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - With Pass
Playground
Pool
Spa
CLOSE TO:
Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
Bike Trail
Lower Otay Lake
Otay Ranch Town Center
Restaurants
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2495
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog or Cat - 30lbs or Less - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5440337)