Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

1652 Hickory Nut Pl

1652 Hickory Nut Place · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Hickory Nut Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 2 Car Garage, Small Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located Otay Ranch

1652 Hickory Nut Place
Chula Vista, CA 91915

Cross Street: White Pine Ct

3 Bed
2.5 Bath
1494 Estimated sqft
Tri-Level Townhome
2 Car Garage
AC in Unit

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black Appliances
Tile Counter Tops
Wood Floor
Breakfast Bar

Open/Airy Plan
End Unit
Plantation Shutters
Balcony off Living Room
Fireplace In Living Room - Turns on/off by a switch
Wood Flooring on 1st and 2nd Floor
Carpet in Bedrooms and Stairs
Half Bath on 2nd Floor
2nd Full Back on the 3rd Floor
Master Bedroom has Daul Closets
Master Bath has Double Sinks
Washer & Dryer - In Unit
AC & Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage - **NOT TANDEM** Has two doors for entry
Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Guest Parking - With Pass
Playground
Pool
Spa

CLOSE TO:
Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
Bike Trail
Lower Otay Lake
Otay Ranch Town Center
Restaurants
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2495

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog or Cat - 30lbs or Less - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5440337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have any available units?
1652 Hickory Nut Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have?
Some of 1652 Hickory Nut Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Hickory Nut Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Hickory Nut Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Hickory Nut Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl offers parking.
Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl has a pool.
Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have accessible units?
No, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Hickory Nut Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Hickory Nut Pl has units with dishwashers.

