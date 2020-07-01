1652 Hickory Nut Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access

3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, Washer/Dryer in Unit, AC, 2 Car Garage, Small Pet OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



*Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located Otay Ranch



1652 Hickory Nut Place

Chula Vista, CA 91915



Cross Street: White Pine Ct



3 Bed

2.5 Bath

1494 Estimated sqft

Tri-Level Townhome

2 Car Garage

AC in Unit



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - GAS

Dishwasher

Microwave

Black Appliances

Tile Counter Tops

Wood Floor

Breakfast Bar



Open/Airy Plan

End Unit

Plantation Shutters

Balcony off Living Room

Fireplace In Living Room - Turns on/off by a switch

Wood Flooring on 1st and 2nd Floor

Carpet in Bedrooms and Stairs

Half Bath on 2nd Floor

2nd Full Back on the 3rd Floor

Master Bedroom has Daul Closets

Master Bath has Double Sinks

Washer & Dryer - In Unit

AC & Heat - Forced

2 Car Garage - **NOT TANDEM** Has two doors for entry

Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Guest Parking - With Pass

Playground

Pool

Spa



CLOSE TO:

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Bike Trail

Lower Otay Lake

Otay Ranch Town Center

Restaurants

Shopping

Grocery Stores

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2495



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog or Cat - 30lbs or Less - FIRM

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5440337)