1641 Sweet Gum Pl

Great two bedroom condo in desirable Eastlake! - Don't miss this great 2 bedroom town home in the Greystone complex of Eastlake- close to the Olympic Training Center, Otay Lakes, shopping and dining at Millenia. End unit at the edge of the complex, New paint! Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. 2 car attached garage with direct access to unit. Upstairs features open living/dining area, full size laundry in closet, 1/2 bath, large bright master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Complex offers playground and community pool.Trash is included! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



