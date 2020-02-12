All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 18 2019

1634 Sanderling Ave. #2

1634 Sanderling Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Sanderling Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 Available 10/01/19 Montecito 3-bedroom townhome - OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, September 5th, 6:00-6:30pm

This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome is located in the Village of Montecito in the Otay Ranch community of Chula Vista.

This home features:

- Kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range)
-Central air conditioning and heat
-Two-car attached garage
-Laundry area with washer and dryer
-Wood flooring in the living room
-Front patio
-BBQ and play area located close by

Residents of Montecito may access the Montecito Clubhouse which includes a swimming pool, bocce ball courts, a fitness room, a clubroom, and a play area. Several stores and restaurants are located to the east in the Eastlake Terraces and Otay Ranch Town Center shopping centers. The nearby South Bay Expressway will take you where you want to go.

Available October 1st.

No pets, please.

Call (619) 796-4286 today to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5115245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have any available units?
1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have?
Some of 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 offers parking.
Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 has a pool.
Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 has units with dishwashers.
