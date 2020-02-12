Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

1634 Sanderling Ave. #2 Available 10/01/19 Montecito 3-bedroom townhome - OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, September 5th, 6:00-6:30pm



This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome is located in the Village of Montecito in the Otay Ranch community of Chula Vista.



This home features:



- Kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range)

-Central air conditioning and heat

-Two-car attached garage

-Laundry area with washer and dryer

-Wood flooring in the living room

-Front patio

-BBQ and play area located close by



Residents of Montecito may access the Montecito Clubhouse which includes a swimming pool, bocce ball courts, a fitness room, a clubroom, and a play area. Several stores and restaurants are located to the east in the Eastlake Terraces and Otay Ranch Town Center shopping centers. The nearby South Bay Expressway will take you where you want to go.



Available October 1st.



No pets, please.



Call (619) 796-4286 today to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5115245)