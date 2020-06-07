1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

3 Master bedroom Suite in the heart of Eastlake! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome in the heart of Eastlake.



This home is unique, in that it offers 3 Master suites, perfect for all families & roommates! It has a great floor plan that is both simple and open but still offering privacy to the rooms. Take advantage of all that the community offers. The community offers 6 swimming pools/Jacuzzi's, multiple BBQ Patio areas, a community gym, and an event area that is perfect for birthdays!



Steps away from this home are The Apple Store, AMC Theatres, The Cheesecake Factory and all the other great stores that the Otay Ranch Mall offer! And it is also located a mere 5-minute drive from the Olimpic Training Center in Chula Vista. It is also conveniently located near the 125 freeway for easy access.



Please submit the free application in order to view it.



No Pets Allowed



