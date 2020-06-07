All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184

1620 Sagebrush Court · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Sagebrush Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
3 Master bedroom Suite in the heart of Eastlake! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome in the heart of Eastlake.

This home is unique, in that it offers 3 Master suites, perfect for all families & roommates! It has a great floor plan that is both simple and open but still offering privacy to the rooms. Take advantage of all that the community offers. The community offers 6 swimming pools/Jacuzzi's, multiple BBQ Patio areas, a community gym, and an event area that is perfect for birthdays!

Steps away from this home are The Apple Store, AMC Theatres, The Cheesecake Factory and all the other great stores that the Otay Ranch Mall offer! And it is also located a mere 5-minute drive from the Olimpic Training Center in Chula Vista. It is also conveniently located near the 125 freeway for easy access.

Please submit the free application in order to view it.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have any available units?
1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have?
Some of 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 offer parking?
No, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 has a pool.
Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have accessible units?
No, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Sagebrush Ct. Unit 184 does not have units with dishwashers.
