Chula Vista, CA
1620 Moonbeam Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Moonbeam Ln

1620 Moonbeam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Moonbeam Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
This two-story, four bedroom-three bath townhome is located close to a park with jogging trails, baseball field and tennis courts, all just a short walk to Enrique Camarena Elementary School. The townhome is part of two homeowner associations that each offer fully maintained swimming pools for a total access of three pools. The fitness center located within the association provides great social opportunities and a variety of daily workout possibilities. The townhome kitchen features quartz counter tops and stainless steel gas range and oven with plenty of cabinet space and drawers. The downstairs bathroom features an inviting shower area accented tastefully with marble tiles and glass enclosure. Three fully carpeted bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets and two full bathrooms, the largest of which is connected to the master bedroom and features a bathtub and a shower. The family room downstairs, beautifully accented by warm, hardwood floors, provides an open view into the kitchen and into the dining area, inviting social interaction throughout the downstairs area. A small back yard contains the exotic delights of dragon fruit, guava, and cherimoya trees. This is an early offering to provide the new tenant time to plan a painless move into the quaint landscape of this tasteful home situated amidst a verdant and highly desirable Eastlake neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have any available units?
1620 Moonbeam Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have?
Some of 1620 Moonbeam Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Moonbeam Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Moonbeam Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Moonbeam Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Moonbeam Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Moonbeam Ln offers parking.
Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Moonbeam Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Moonbeam Ln has a pool.
Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have accessible units?
No, 1620 Moonbeam Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Moonbeam Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Moonbeam Ln has units with dishwashers.
