1620 Moonbeam Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool garage tennis court

This two-story, four bedroom-three bath townhome is located close to a park with jogging trails, baseball field and tennis courts, all just a short walk to Enrique Camarena Elementary School. The townhome is part of two homeowner associations that each offer fully maintained swimming pools for a total access of three pools. The fitness center located within the association provides great social opportunities and a variety of daily workout possibilities. The townhome kitchen features quartz counter tops and stainless steel gas range and oven with plenty of cabinet space and drawers. The downstairs bathroom features an inviting shower area accented tastefully with marble tiles and glass enclosure. Three fully carpeted bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets and two full bathrooms, the largest of which is connected to the master bedroom and features a bathtub and a shower. The family room downstairs, beautifully accented by warm, hardwood floors, provides an open view into the kitchen and into the dining area, inviting social interaction throughout the downstairs area. A small back yard contains the exotic delights of dragon fruit, guava, and cherimoya trees. This is an early offering to provide the new tenant time to plan a painless move into the quaint landscape of this tasteful home situated amidst a verdant and highly desirable Eastlake neighborhood.