Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
162 Montebello St.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

162 Montebello St.

162 Montebello Street · No Longer Available
Location

162 Montebello Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

162 Montebello St. Available 07/12/19 3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in Chula Vista - Single story home located in Chula Vista.

This home has laminate, hardwood and carpet flooring, The kitchen has plenty of counter top space and cabinet space. The applianced that come with the home are a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is forced heating, the living room has large windows giving the home an open and airy feel, property also has a family room with a wood fireplace. This home comes with the washer and dryer in unit (as-is). Enjoy the fenced in backyard with patio, gardener service also provided.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Montebello St. have any available units?
162 Montebello St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Montebello St. have?
Some of 162 Montebello St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Montebello St. currently offering any rent specials?
162 Montebello St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Montebello St. pet-friendly?
No, 162 Montebello St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 162 Montebello St. offer parking?
No, 162 Montebello St. does not offer parking.
Does 162 Montebello St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Montebello St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Montebello St. have a pool?
No, 162 Montebello St. does not have a pool.
Does 162 Montebello St. have accessible units?
No, 162 Montebello St. does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Montebello St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Montebello St. has units with dishwashers.
