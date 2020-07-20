Amenities

162 Montebello St. Available 07/12/19 3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in Chula Vista - Single story home located in Chula Vista.



This home has laminate, hardwood and carpet flooring, The kitchen has plenty of counter top space and cabinet space. The applianced that come with the home are a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is forced heating, the living room has large windows giving the home an open and airy feel, property also has a family room with a wood fireplace. This home comes with the washer and dryer in unit (as-is). Enjoy the fenced in backyard with patio, gardener service also provided.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



