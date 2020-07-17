All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
160 Vance St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

160 Vance St

160 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
160 Vance St Available 01/08/19 ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE CHULA VISTA BUNGALOW - ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE CHULA VISTA BUNGALOW. This great 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you. You can't beat this cul-de-sac location, just blocks from shopping, dining and entertainment in Chula Vista's newly revitalized downtown area. Enjoy great restaurants, breweries and shops just a short walk from your home. GREAT yard, perfect for entertaining. Lots of storage available in the attached 1 car garage. Come take a look. *Property is shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb occupants.*

(RLNE4136168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Vance St have any available units?
160 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 160 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
160 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 160 Vance St offer parking?
Yes, 160 Vance St offers parking.
Does 160 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Vance St have a pool?
No, 160 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 160 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 160 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Vance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Vance St does not have units with air conditioning.
