Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

160 Vance St Available 01/08/19 ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE CHULA VISTA BUNGALOW - ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE CHULA VISTA BUNGALOW. This great 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you. You can't beat this cul-de-sac location, just blocks from shopping, dining and entertainment in Chula Vista's newly revitalized downtown area. Enjoy great restaurants, breweries and shops just a short walk from your home. GREAT yard, perfect for entertaining. Lots of storage available in the attached 1 car garage. Come take a look. *Property is shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb occupants.*



(RLNE4136168)