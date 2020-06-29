1543 Caminito Cremona

Amenities
Gated community 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 55858
features new carpet and fresh paint throughout
open floor plan on 1st floor
bedrooms on 2nd. floor
large bonus family rm or potential 4th bedroom on 3rd level
Huge patio for outdoor enjoyment
use of community pool, jacuzzi, workout room and BBQ areas
Terms :
Lease Terms: 12 month Lease
Application fee per adult ,
must have Verifiable income that is at least 3X monthly rent
Minimum credit score of 620
Copy of a photo ID
No prior evictions
and good rental history to qualify
security deposit $2750.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/55858p
Property Id 55858
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5156178)