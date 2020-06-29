All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1543 Caminito Cremona
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1543 Caminito Cremona

1543 Caminito Cremona · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Caminito Cremona, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gated community 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 55858

features new carpet and fresh paint throughout
open floor plan on 1st floor
bedrooms on 2nd. floor
large bonus family rm or potential 4th bedroom on 3rd level
Huge patio for outdoor enjoyment

use of community pool, jacuzzi, workout room and BBQ areas

Terms :
Lease Terms: 12 month Lease
Application fee per adult ,
must have Verifiable income that is at least 3X monthly rent
Minimum credit score of 620
Copy of a photo ID
No prior evictions
and good rental history to qualify
security deposit $2750.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/55858p
Property Id 55858

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Caminito Cremona have any available units?
1543 Caminito Cremona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Caminito Cremona have?
Some of 1543 Caminito Cremona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Caminito Cremona currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Caminito Cremona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Caminito Cremona pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Caminito Cremona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1543 Caminito Cremona offer parking?
No, 1543 Caminito Cremona does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Caminito Cremona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Caminito Cremona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Caminito Cremona have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Caminito Cremona has a pool.
Does 1543 Caminito Cremona have accessible units?
No, 1543 Caminito Cremona does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Caminito Cremona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Caminito Cremona has units with dishwashers.
