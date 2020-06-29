All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1542 Oleander Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1542 Oleander Ave

1542 Oleander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1542 Oleander Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
OLEANDER- BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH AMAZING BACK YARD AND POOL! - Available NOW! This spacious home features 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room, and a big backyard. Wood laminate and tiled flooring throughout. The home is very bright and sunny and features an open floor plan. There is plenty of storage and closet space. The backyard is very large and open with an in ground swimming pool, lots of patio space around the pool making this an ideal area for entertaining. Minutes from 805, parks and shopping centers. Walk your children to Valle Lindo elementary school and park.

SHOWINGS:
- You can schedule a time online by clicking on the link below. For showings, please be sure to wear a mask and gloves for your and our protection. Thank you.

https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9dbdee1f-c636-4b1f-bdbe-21074c28e969

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, washer/dryer hook-ups only.

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays all utilities.

PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets and No smokers
PARKING: Driveway can park 4 cars. No garage

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!

(RLNE2309674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Oleander Ave have any available units?
1542 Oleander Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 Oleander Ave have?
Some of 1542 Oleander Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 Oleander Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Oleander Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Oleander Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 Oleander Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1542 Oleander Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1542 Oleander Ave offers parking.
Does 1542 Oleander Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 Oleander Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Oleander Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1542 Oleander Ave has a pool.
Does 1542 Oleander Ave have accessible units?
No, 1542 Oleander Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Oleander Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 Oleander Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

