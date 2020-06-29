1542 Oleander Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

OLEANDER- BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH AMAZING BACK YARD AND POOL! - Available NOW! This spacious home features 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, family room, and a big backyard. Wood laminate and tiled flooring throughout. The home is very bright and sunny and features an open floor plan. There is plenty of storage and closet space. The backyard is very large and open with an in ground swimming pool, lots of patio space around the pool making this an ideal area for entertaining. Minutes from 805, parks and shopping centers. Walk your children to Valle Lindo elementary school and park.



SHOWINGS:

- You can schedule a time online by clicking on the link below. For showings, please be sure to wear a mask and gloves for your and our protection. Thank you.



https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9dbdee1f-c636-4b1f-bdbe-21074c28e969



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, washer/dryer hook-ups only.



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays all utilities.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets and No smokers

PARKING: Driveway can park 4 cars. No garage



Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!



(RLNE2309674)