1475 Egret St. #3 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome located in the middle of the highly desired community of Aviare at Montecito Ridge in Otay Ranch! Features nearly 1900 SF of living space with numerous upgrades throughout including upgraded flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shutters, CENTRAL A/C and more! Washer, dryer, fridge, dishwasher, oven/range and microwave are included! Home has 2-car attached garage and patio in the front. Quick walk to schools, parks and pools! Ready for January 1 move in. May allow one small pet with increased deposit. Required 640+ FICO and $7200/mo income.



(RLNE5317611)