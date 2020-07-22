All apartments in Chula Vista
1475 Egret St. #3
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1475 Egret St. #3

1475 Egret Street · No Longer Available
Location

1475 Egret Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1475 Egret St. #3 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome located in the middle of the highly desired community of Aviare at Montecito Ridge in Otay Ranch! Features nearly 1900 SF of living space with numerous upgrades throughout including upgraded flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, shutters, CENTRAL A/C and more! Washer, dryer, fridge, dishwasher, oven/range and microwave are included! Home has 2-car attached garage and patio in the front. Quick walk to schools, parks and pools! Ready for January 1 move in. May allow one small pet with increased deposit. Required 640+ FICO and $7200/mo income.

(RLNE5317611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Egret St. #3 have any available units?
1475 Egret St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Egret St. #3 have?
Some of 1475 Egret St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Egret St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Egret St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Egret St. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Egret St. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Egret St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Egret St. #3 offers parking.
Does 1475 Egret St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Egret St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Egret St. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Egret St. #3 has a pool.
Does 1475 Egret St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Egret St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Egret St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Egret St. #3 has units with dishwashers.
