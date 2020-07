Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Very nice house in East Chula Vista, kitchen with granite countertops, master bedroom with balcony and great views, full bath and bedroom downstairs. Access to clubhouse and pools, very close to Otay Lakes, walking trails, parks and shopping center. Looking for good and serious tenants ready to move-in.

Thank you.



(RLNE4905072)