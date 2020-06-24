1459 Caminito Capistrano #2

Amenities

AWESOME OTAY RANCH TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Chula Vista's popular Otay Ranch neighborhood. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. Great upgraded kitchen, large dining area with sliding glass doors and the perfect, private, low-maintenance backyard complete with professional grade turf. Enjoy mountain views and cool San Diego breezes. This ideal location is a just a short walk from community parks, dining and entertainment within the immediate neighborhood or at Otay Ranch Town Center mall. Enjoy access to some of San Diego county's top-rated schools. Easy commuting on the 125 or 805 freeways. Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Call today for a showing appointment. 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



