1459 Caminito Capistrano #2

1459 Caminito Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Caminito Capistrano, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWESOME OTAY RANCH TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Chula Vista's popular Otay Ranch neighborhood. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. Great upgraded kitchen, large dining area with sliding glass doors and the perfect, private, low-maintenance backyard complete with professional grade turf. Enjoy mountain views and cool San Diego breezes. This ideal location is a just a short walk from community parks, dining and entertainment within the immediate neighborhood or at Otay Ranch Town Center mall. Enjoy access to some of San Diego county's top-rated schools. Easy commuting on the 125 or 805 freeways. Just a short drive to both Coronado and 32nd Street Naval Bases. Call today for a showing appointment. 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4779574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have any available units?
1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 offer parking?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have a pool?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have accessible units?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 Caminito Capistrano #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
