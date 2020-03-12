Amenities
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM
Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219
1450 Melrose Ave #35 San Diego, CA 91911
Chula Vista
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths
$2095 per Month, $2095 Deposit
Beautiful extra large 3bd/1.5ba 2 story townhome with granite counter tops, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced in patio area.
This home offers ceramic tile flooring downstairs and a kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range/oven. All three bedrooms come with mirrored wardrobe doors. This townhome has all new carpet on the second floor and a fresh paint throughout! One tandem covered parking space!
Enjoy common area amenities to include a pool, spa, play area, and basketball courts! Small pets negotiable. Water & Trash billed back.
Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Under 30lbs Allowed
Parking: 1 tandem covered parking space
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole 619-384-9219 or Leasing Line 619-804-3325
Appliances
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal
Interior Amenities
Wall to Wall Carpet
Ceramic Floors
Ceiling Fans
Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities
Pool
Community Pool
Spa
Fenced Yard
Other
Pets Negotiable
Small Dogs OK
Cats OK
Carport
