Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM

Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219



1450 Melrose Ave #35 San Diego, CA 91911

Chula Vista

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths

$2095 per Month, $2095 Deposit



Beautiful extra large 3bd/1.5ba 2 story townhome with granite counter tops, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced in patio area.



This home offers ceramic tile flooring downstairs and a kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range/oven. All three bedrooms come with mirrored wardrobe doors. This townhome has all new carpet on the second floor and a fresh paint throughout! One tandem covered parking space!



Enjoy common area amenities to include a pool, spa, play area, and basketball courts! Small pets negotiable. Water & Trash billed back.



Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Under 30lbs Allowed

Parking: 1 tandem covered parking space

Available: NOW

Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole 619-384-9219 or Leasing Line 619-804-3325



Appliances



Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Sink Disposal



Interior Amenities



Wall to Wall Carpet

Ceramic Floors

Ceiling Fans

Granite Counters



Exterior Amenities



Pool

Community Pool

Spa

Fenced Yard



Other



Pets Negotiable

Small Dogs OK

Cats OK

Carport



APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



** We manage multiple properties, please provide an address when contacting



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

Cal BRE#01317589



(RLNE1869702)