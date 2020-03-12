All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:24 AM

1450 Melrose Ave #35

1450 Melrose Ave · (619) 804-3325 ext. 115
Location

1450 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1450 Melrose Ave #35 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM
Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219

1450 Melrose Ave #35 San Diego, CA 91911
Chula Vista
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths
$2095 per Month, $2095 Deposit

Beautiful extra large 3bd/1.5ba 2 story townhome with granite counter tops, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced in patio area.

This home offers ceramic tile flooring downstairs and a kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range/oven. All three bedrooms come with mirrored wardrobe doors. This townhome has all new carpet on the second floor and a fresh paint throughout! One tandem covered parking space!

Enjoy common area amenities to include a pool, spa, play area, and basketball courts! Small pets negotiable. Water & Trash billed back.

Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Under 30lbs Allowed
Parking: 1 tandem covered parking space
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole 619-384-9219 or Leasing Line 619-804-3325

Appliances

Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal

Interior Amenities

Wall to Wall Carpet
Ceramic Floors
Ceiling Fans
Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities

Pool
Community Pool
Spa
Fenced Yard

Other

Pets Negotiable
Small Dogs OK
Cats OK
Carport

APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

** We manage multiple properties, please provide an address when contacting

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
Cal BRE#01317589

(RLNE1869702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have any available units?
1450 Melrose Ave #35 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have?
Some of 1450 Melrose Ave #35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Melrose Ave #35 currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Melrose Ave #35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Melrose Ave #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 does offer parking.
Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 has a pool.
Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have accessible units?
No, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Melrose Ave #35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Melrose Ave #35 has units with dishwashers.
