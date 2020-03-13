Amenities
1446 Normandy Drive Available 05/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Otay Ranch with 2 Car Attached Garage - Available May 10, 2020 for move in. Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Otay Ranch for rent, built in 2004 with attached 2 car garage. Family friendly community, steps away from prestigious elementary school. Home is in great condition and includes all appliances complete with washer/dryer! Home will have new white paint throughout and new carpet throughout (which are not included in these pictures). Front yard maintenance/gardener is also included in rent! Contact Lisa for further details 619-549-0296 text or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com
Rent $2550 per month
1 year lease.
Pet considered on a case by case basis and in compliance with HOA rules & regulations.
Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections
Income must be 3x monthly rent at a minimum
Tenant pays all utilities.
