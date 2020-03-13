All apartments in Chula Vista
1446 Normandy Drive

Location

1446 Normandy Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1446 Normandy Drive Available 05/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Otay Ranch with 2 Car Attached Garage - Available May 10, 2020 for move in. Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Otay Ranch for rent, built in 2004 with attached 2 car garage. Family friendly community, steps away from prestigious elementary school. Home is in great condition and includes all appliances complete with washer/dryer! Home will have new white paint throughout and new carpet throughout (which are not included in these pictures). Front yard maintenance/gardener is also included in rent! Contact Lisa for further details 619-549-0296 text or email lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com

Rent $2550 per month
1 year lease.
Pet considered on a case by case basis and in compliance with HOA rules & regulations.
Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections
Income must be 3x monthly rent at a minimum
Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE3837089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Normandy Drive have any available units?
1446 Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Normandy Drive have?
Some of 1446 Normandy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Normandy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Normandy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Normandy Drive offers parking.
Does 1446 Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Normandy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Normandy Drive have a pool?
No, 1446 Normandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1446 Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Normandy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

