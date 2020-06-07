1433 FILMORE PLACE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

$2700.00 RENT. 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOUSE IN EAST VILLAGE CHULA VISTA - $2700.00 RENT / $2700.00 DEPOSIT IN FABULOUS OTAY LAKES AREA OF CHULA VISTA..

***CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR SCHEDULING VIEWING***



Large spacious 2 story 3 bedrooms (1 master suite), 2.5 baths, large living room, dining room that opens to patio, upstairs open loft and 2-car garage. Gas Fireplace, Kitchen has all granite counter tops & stainless sink, stainless steel gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups.

Cable ready, Hardwood floors in family areas, Carpeted upstairs rooms, , Walk-in closets, Balcony upstairs family room, front porch, enclosed patio with beautiful landscaping.



Great location, close to Heritage Park, great schools, playgrounds, picnicking area, community pool, recreation area, great restaurants, shopping, markets, Otay Lakes, easy access to 125 toll freeway and the 805 connection to Mexico, 54 and the I-5 freeways..



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177405)