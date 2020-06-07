All apartments in Chula Vista
1433 FILMORE PLACE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1433 FILMORE PLACE

1433 Filmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Filmore Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
$2700.00 RENT. 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOUSE IN EAST VILLAGE CHULA VISTA - $2700.00 RENT / $2700.00 DEPOSIT IN FABULOUS OTAY LAKES AREA OF CHULA VISTA..
***CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR SCHEDULING VIEWING***

Large spacious 2 story 3 bedrooms (1 master suite), 2.5 baths, large living room, dining room that opens to patio, upstairs open loft and 2-car garage. Gas Fireplace, Kitchen has all granite counter tops & stainless sink, stainless steel gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups.
Cable ready, Hardwood floors in family areas, Carpeted upstairs rooms, , Walk-in closets, Balcony upstairs family room, front porch, enclosed patio with beautiful landscaping.

Great location, close to Heritage Park, great schools, playgrounds, picnicking area, community pool, recreation area, great restaurants, shopping, markets, Otay Lakes, easy access to 125 toll freeway and the 805 connection to Mexico, 54 and the I-5 freeways..

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have any available units?
1433 FILMORE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have?
Some of 1433 FILMORE PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 FILMORE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1433 FILMORE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 FILMORE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1433 FILMORE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1433 FILMORE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 FILMORE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1433 FILMORE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1433 FILMORE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 FILMORE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 FILMORE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
