1396 S Creekside Drive

1396 South Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1396 South Creekside Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1396 S Creekside Drive Available 06/12/20 Gorgeous large single family home in Eastlake! - Beautiful single-family home with large backyard complete with a built in BBQ area and enclosed sunroom, a 2-car attached garage and additional 1-car attached garage, TWO upstairs bonus rooms, and custom floorplan. Spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining area, additional family room with second fireplace, large kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, granite counters, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, gas range top and double oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The large Master Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, and Master Bath features dual vanities, tub and separate shower enclosure. Additional interior features include 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on 1st floor, master bedroom and additional two bedrooms and two bonus rooms on second floor, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer. Home is wired for alarm system. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4563213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 S Creekside Drive have any available units?
1396 S Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 S Creekside Drive have?
Some of 1396 S Creekside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 S Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1396 S Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 S Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1396 S Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1396 S Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 1396 S Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 S Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 1396 S Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1396 S Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1396 S Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 S Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 S Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.

