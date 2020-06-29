All apartments in Chula Vista
1375 Harbour Town Pl.

1375 Harbour Town Place · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Harbour Town Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1375 Harbour Town Pl. Available 06/15/20 Single-Family Home with Private Pool, Bonus Room and Upgrades - Resort-like Eastlake single-family home on cul-de-sac street with lush landscaping and yard surrounding a sparkling private pool, 2-car attached garage, bonus room, and custom floorplan. Spacious living room with formal dining area, family room with niche for entertainment center, large kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, white tile counters, stainless appliances, including 4-door refrigerator, gas grill- top range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The Master Bedroom has big balcony overlooking yard and pool, walk-in close, and Master Bath features dual granite vanities, tub and separate shower enclosure. Additional interior features include 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on 1st floor, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, crown moulding, recessed lighting, whole house water filtration system, electric and gas fireplaces, wetbar with mini-refrigerator and storage area, HE front-load washer and dryer, and custom ceiling fans. Home is wired for alarm system. One small pet is allowed with breed and size restrictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4438016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have any available units?
1375 Harbour Town Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have?
Some of 1375 Harbour Town Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Harbour Town Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Harbour Town Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Harbour Town Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. offers parking.
Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. has a pool.
Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Harbour Town Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Harbour Town Pl. has units with dishwashers.

