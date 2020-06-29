Amenities

1375 Harbour Town Pl. Available 06/15/20 Single-Family Home with Private Pool, Bonus Room and Upgrades - Resort-like Eastlake single-family home on cul-de-sac street with lush landscaping and yard surrounding a sparkling private pool, 2-car attached garage, bonus room, and custom floorplan. Spacious living room with formal dining area, family room with niche for entertainment center, large kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, white tile counters, stainless appliances, including 4-door refrigerator, gas grill- top range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The Master Bedroom has big balcony overlooking yard and pool, walk-in close, and Master Bath features dual granite vanities, tub and separate shower enclosure. Additional interior features include 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on 1st floor, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, crown moulding, recessed lighting, whole house water filtration system, electric and gas fireplaces, wetbar with mini-refrigerator and storage area, HE front-load washer and dryer, and custom ceiling fans. Home is wired for alarm system. One small pet is allowed with breed and size restrictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



