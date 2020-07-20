All apartments in Chula Vista
1348 N Paradise Ridge Way
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1348 N Paradise Ridge Way

1348 North Paradise Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1348 North Paradise Ridge Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning and Spacious Luxury Home in Gated Community - Gorgeous 3,258 square foot luxury home in exclusive gated Eastlake Vistas community! PET FRIENDLY upon approval!!

This stunning home spares no expense! Gated entryway to home, expansive cathedral ceilings, beautiful front landscaping with fountain, a single car garage in addition to a two-car garage.

Showing: Email, text, or call Patrick 619.930.9785
________________________________________

KEY UNIT FEATURES

Custom Tile Throughout Home
Built-in Custom Cabinetry in Living Room, Entry, and Bedrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stoves, Two Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Large Kitchen Island and Granite Counters
Large Custom Built Desk Nook
Double-Pane Windows
Fireplace
Lots of Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Lighting
Walk-In Kitchen Pantry
Master Bathroom with Marble Flooring, Sunken Soaking Tub, Two Walk-in Closets, Separate Tile Shower, His and Hers Sinks, Custom French Doors
Huge Master Bedroom with Built-in Custom Vanity Desk, Custom Cabinetry, and Private Entry to Upstairs Loft
Ceiling Fans throughout
Central Heat and A/C
Lush Backyard includes Tile Patio with Water Fountain and Plenty of Grass
___________________________________________

Proudly offered by StoneHarbor Property Management

Professionally Managed by StoneHarbor. We pride ourselves on providing the best customer service to our residents for a seamless move-in process, as well as throughout your entire tenancy. Welcome Home!

Apply online at: https://stoneharborpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Showing: Email, Call, or Text - Patrick 619.930.9785

Prices and terms subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4795873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have any available units?
1348 N Paradise Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have?
Some of 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1348 N Paradise Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 N Paradise Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
