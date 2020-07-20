1348 N Paradise Ridge Way

Amenities
Stunning and Spacious Luxury Home in Gated Community - Gorgeous 3,258 square foot luxury home in exclusive gated Eastlake Vistas community! PET FRIENDLY upon approval!!
This stunning home spares no expense! Gated entryway to home, expansive cathedral ceilings, beautiful front landscaping with fountain, a single car garage in addition to a two-car garage.
Showing: Email, text, or call Patrick 619.930.9785
________________________________________
KEY UNIT FEATURES
Custom Tile Throughout Home
Built-in Custom Cabinetry in Living Room, Entry, and Bedrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stoves, Two Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Large Kitchen Island and Granite Counters
Large Custom Built Desk Nook
Double-Pane Windows
Fireplace
Lots of Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Lighting
Walk-In Kitchen Pantry
Master Bathroom with Marble Flooring, Sunken Soaking Tub, Two Walk-in Closets, Separate Tile Shower, His and Hers Sinks, Custom French Doors
Huge Master Bedroom with Built-in Custom Vanity Desk, Custom Cabinetry, and Private Entry to Upstairs Loft
Ceiling Fans throughout
Central Heat and A/C
Lush Backyard includes Tile Patio with Water Fountain and Plenty of Grass
___________________________________________
Proudly offered by StoneHarbor Property Management
Professionally Managed by StoneHarbor. We pride ourselves on providing the best customer service to our residents for a seamless move-in process, as well as throughout your entire tenancy. Welcome Home!
Apply online at: https://stoneharborpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/
Showing: Email, Call, or Text - Patrick 619.930.9785
Prices and terms subject to change without notice.
(RLNE4795873)