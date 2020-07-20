1348 N Paradise Ridge Way

Amenities

Stunning and Spacious Luxury Home in Gated Community - Gorgeous 3,258 square foot luxury home in exclusive gated Eastlake Vistas community! PET FRIENDLY upon approval!!



This stunning home spares no expense! Gated entryway to home, expansive cathedral ceilings, beautiful front landscaping with fountain, a single car garage in addition to a two-car garage.



KEY UNIT FEATURES



Custom Tile Throughout Home

Built-in Custom Cabinetry in Living Room, Entry, and Bedrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stoves, Two Ovens, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Large Kitchen Island and Granite Counters

Large Custom Built Desk Nook

Double-Pane Windows

Fireplace

Lots of Beautiful Kitchen Cabinetry with Under Cabinet Lighting

Walk-In Kitchen Pantry

Master Bathroom with Marble Flooring, Sunken Soaking Tub, Two Walk-in Closets, Separate Tile Shower, His and Hers Sinks, Custom French Doors

Huge Master Bedroom with Built-in Custom Vanity Desk, Custom Cabinetry, and Private Entry to Upstairs Loft

Ceiling Fans throughout

Central Heat and A/C

Lush Backyard includes Tile Patio with Water Fountain and Plenty of Grass

