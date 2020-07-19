1334 Mill Valley Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0739cbf0db ---- 2495.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No No Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home In the heart of Otay Ranch! This home is in immaculate condition, large A/C unit, stamped concrete on side yard, upgraded laminate flooring downstairs and gas fireplace, low maintenance front yard, gas range oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave included (w/o warranty). MUST see to appreciate this beauty! (ss) **SMALL PETS OK**, THE HOME WILL BE REPAINTED TO ONE COLOR AND PROPERTY IN RENT READY MOVE-IN CONDITION BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVES IN. (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2795 Yolanda or Victoria showings@nobleproperties.info (619)575-6200 x220 or 204 2019/1/16 Appliances Balcony/Patio/Deck Pool Public Park Nearby Washer And Dryer Connections