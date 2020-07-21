1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2.5 Eastlake Chula Vista Home - MONTH TO MONTH ONLY - Four bedroom two and a half bathroom, two-story, single-family home with park views in Chula Vista. Two-car garage, backyard, landscaper, washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, AC, fireplace, and more.



PLEASE NOTE: Month-to-Month agreement only (non-negotiable) - home will be unfurnished.



RENTAL TERMS

- Month-to-Month Agreement

- $3,195.00 Rent

- $3,195.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Fee Per Adult

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- No Pets Policy

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- 700+ Household Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (3X Rent Min)



CONTACT

Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) for questions or viewing information (619.416.1774)



