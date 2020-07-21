All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:34 AM

1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd.

1313 Old Janal Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Old Janal Ranch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2.5 Eastlake Chula Vista Home - MONTH TO MONTH ONLY - Four bedroom two and a half bathroom, two-story, single-family home with park views in Chula Vista. Two-car garage, backyard, landscaper, washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, AC, fireplace, and more.

PLEASE NOTE: Month-to-Month agreement only (non-negotiable) - home will be unfurnished.

RENTAL TERMS
- Month-to-Month Agreement
- $3,195.00 Rent
- $3,195.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (3X Rent Min)

CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) for questions or viewing information (619.416.1774)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have any available units?
1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have?
Some of 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. offers parking.
Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have a pool?
No, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd. has units with dishwashers.
