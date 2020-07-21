1313 Old Janal Ranch Rd.

Amenities
Beautiful 4/2.5 Eastlake Chula Vista Home - MONTH TO MONTH ONLY - Four bedroom two and a half bathroom, two-story, single-family home with park views in Chula Vista. Two-car garage, backyard, landscaper, washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, AC, fireplace, and more.
PLEASE NOTE: Month-to-Month agreement only (non-negotiable) - home will be unfurnished.
RENTAL TERMS
- Month-to-Month Agreement
- $3,195.00 Rent
- $3,195.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (3X Rent Min)
CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) for questions or viewing information (619.416.1774)
(RLNE4340930)