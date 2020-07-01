Amenities
3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Single Family Home - Has Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Updated Throughout, Secured Community with 24 hour onsite guard - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST****
The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Located Otay Ranch
1308 Battle Creek Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Cross Street: Sabastopol St.
3 Bed
2.5 Bath
1643 Estimated sqft
Single-Family Home
2 Story
2 Car Garage
Solar
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black + Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Counter Top
Tile and Glass Backsplash
Tile Flooring
Tons of Cabinet and Counter space
Neutral Paint
Some Rooms have been Freshly Painted
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Carpet and Tile Throughout
Fireplace in the Family Room - Gas
Living Room off Kitchen
Half Bath - 1st Floor
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Ceiling Fans W/Remotes in All Bedrooms
Built-ins in Storage in Closets
Double Sink in Master Bath
Laundry Room Upstairs
Washer & Dryer - Gas Hookups
Water Softner in Property
Home has Solar
AC & Heat - Forced
Fenced Backyard
Outlets in the Backyard
Turf in the Backyard
Front Yard has Drought Friendly Landscaping
2 Car Garage - **Tons of Built on Storage inside**
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Private Park
Club House
Pool/Spa
BBQ's
24 Hour Community Security
CLOSE TO:
Corky Mc Millian Elementary
Parks
Southwestern College
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - **REDUCED BILL - PROPERTY HAS SOLAR**
Cable/Internet
Water/Sewer
Trash
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745
PET INFORMATION:
NO PETS - FIRM
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Pets Allowed
