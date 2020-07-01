All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1308 Battle Creek Rd

1308 Battle Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Battle Creek Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Single Family Home - Has Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Updated Throughout, Secured Community with 24 hour onsite guard - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST****

The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located Otay Ranch

1308 Battle Creek Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Cross Street: Sabastopol St.

3 Bed
2.5 Bath
1643 Estimated sqft
Single-Family Home
2 Story
2 Car Garage
Solar

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwasher
Microwave
Black + Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Counter Top
Tile and Glass Backsplash
Tile Flooring
Tons of Cabinet and Counter space

Neutral Paint
Some Rooms have been Freshly Painted
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Carpet and Tile Throughout
Fireplace in the Family Room - Gas
Living Room off Kitchen
Half Bath - 1st Floor
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Ceiling Fans W/Remotes in All Bedrooms
Built-ins in Storage in Closets
Double Sink in Master Bath
Laundry Room Upstairs
Washer & Dryer - Gas Hookups
Water Softner in Property
Home has Solar
AC & Heat - Forced
Fenced Backyard
Outlets in the Backyard
Turf in the Backyard
Front Yard has Drought Friendly Landscaping
2 Car Garage - **Tons of Built on Storage inside**

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Private Park
Club House
Pool/Spa
BBQ's
24 Hour Community Security

CLOSE TO:
Corky Mc Millian Elementary
Parks
Southwestern College
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Restaurants

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - **REDUCED BILL - PROPERTY HAS SOLAR**
Cable/Internet
Water/Sewer
Trash

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745

PET INFORMATION:
NO PETS - FIRM
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

