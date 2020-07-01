Amenities

3BR 2.5BA Otay Ranch Single Family Home - Has Solar, 2 Car Garage, AC, Updated Throughout, Secured Community with 24 hour onsite guard - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST****



The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located Otay Ranch



1308 Battle Creek Rd

Chula Vista, CA 91913



Cross Street: Sabastopol St.



3 Bed

2.5 Bath

1643 Estimated sqft

Single-Family Home

2 Story

2 Car Garage

Solar



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - GAS

Dishwasher

Microwave

Black + Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Counter Top

Tile and Glass Backsplash

Tile Flooring

Tons of Cabinet and Counter space



Neutral Paint

Some Rooms have been Freshly Painted

Recessed Lighting Throughout

Carpet and Tile Throughout

Fireplace in the Family Room - Gas

Living Room off Kitchen

Half Bath - 1st Floor

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Ceiling Fans W/Remotes in All Bedrooms

Built-ins in Storage in Closets

Double Sink in Master Bath

Laundry Room Upstairs

Washer & Dryer - Gas Hookups

Water Softner in Property

Home has Solar

AC & Heat - Forced

Fenced Backyard

Outlets in the Backyard

Turf in the Backyard

Front Yard has Drought Friendly Landscaping

2 Car Garage - **Tons of Built on Storage inside**



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Private Park

Club House

Pool/Spa

BBQ's

24 Hour Community Security



CLOSE TO:

Corky Mc Millian Elementary

Parks

Southwestern College

Shopping

Grocery Stores

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E - **REDUCED BILL - PROPERTY HAS SOLAR**

Cable/Internet

Water/Sewer

Trash



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2745



PET INFORMATION:

NO PETS - FIRM

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



