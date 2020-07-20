Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1298 Calle Santiago
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1298 Calle Santiago
1298 Calle Santiago
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1298 Calle Santiago, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 beds 3 baths single family detached home. Loft area, front and back yards, 3 full baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1298 Calle Santiago have any available units?
1298 Calle Santiago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1298 Calle Santiago have?
Some of 1298 Calle Santiago's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1298 Calle Santiago currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Calle Santiago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Calle Santiago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1298 Calle Santiago is pet friendly.
Does 1298 Calle Santiago offer parking?
Yes, 1298 Calle Santiago offers parking.
Does 1298 Calle Santiago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1298 Calle Santiago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Calle Santiago have a pool?
No, 1298 Calle Santiago does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Calle Santiago have accessible units?
No, 1298 Calle Santiago does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Calle Santiago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1298 Calle Santiago has units with dishwashers.
