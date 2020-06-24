All apartments in Chula Vista
1284 Haglar Way #6

1284 Haglar Way · No Longer Available
Location

1284 Haglar Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
3 br corner townhome in the Eastlake community. - 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage townhome.

Beautiful, well maintained corner townhome, it is the biggest unit of the complex with
1,866 sq ft for you to enjoy throughout. This is a tri level unit and luckily yes there is a bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs for your convenience. It has plenty of upgrades in the unit, it comes with all of the appliances, stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. There are 2 other bedrooms that both are considered master bedrooms and each is located on a different floor for more privacy, both with its full bathroom and walk in closets. There is a balcony on the second floor and a private patio on the first floor.

Located in a private community located less than 5 minutes away from Otay Ranch Mall,
WalMart and many more stores and restaurants, schools are a few blocks away.

NO PETS!

Please call or text (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4761495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

