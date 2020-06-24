1284 Haglar Way #6

Amenities

3 br corner townhome in the Eastlake community. - 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage townhome.



Beautiful, well maintained corner townhome, it is the biggest unit of the complex with

1,866 sq ft for you to enjoy throughout. This is a tri level unit and luckily yes there is a bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs for your convenience. It has plenty of upgrades in the unit, it comes with all of the appliances, stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. There are 2 other bedrooms that both are considered master bedrooms and each is located on a different floor for more privacy, both with its full bathroom and walk in closets. There is a balcony on the second floor and a private patio on the first floor.



Located in a private community located less than 5 minutes away from Otay Ranch Mall,

WalMart and many more stores and restaurants, schools are a few blocks away.



NO PETS!



Please call or text (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.



