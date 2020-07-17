All apartments in Chula Vista
1270 Lindsay St

1270 Lindsay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Lindsay Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
1270 Lindsay St Available 02/01/20 Chula Vista 5 bedroom/4.5 bath unfurnished house $3800/mnth - 5 bedroom/4.5bath 2-story home boasts 3675 square feet and multiple features and amenities including a community pool, tot-lot, park and a small lake. Interior eye-catchers such as cathedral ceilings, library area, 3 master bedrooms with one downstairs which can be used for guests. Fenced back yard has 2 large covered brick patios.

1yr min lease available Feb 1st
$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions
pets ok with approval extra deposit
No sec 8

questions/view:
contact

Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
Todd@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE5479026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Lindsay St have any available units?
1270 Lindsay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Lindsay St have?
Some of 1270 Lindsay St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Lindsay St currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Lindsay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Lindsay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 Lindsay St is pet friendly.
Does 1270 Lindsay St offer parking?
No, 1270 Lindsay St does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Lindsay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Lindsay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Lindsay St have a pool?
Yes, 1270 Lindsay St has a pool.
Does 1270 Lindsay St have accessible units?
No, 1270 Lindsay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Lindsay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Lindsay St does not have units with dishwashers.
