Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

1270 Lindsay St Available 02/01/20 Chula Vista 5 bedroom/4.5 bath unfurnished house $3800/mnth - 5 bedroom/4.5bath 2-story home boasts 3675 square feet and multiple features and amenities including a community pool, tot-lot, park and a small lake. Interior eye-catchers such as cathedral ceilings, library area, 3 master bedrooms with one downstairs which can be used for guests. Fenced back yard has 2 large covered brick patios.



1yr min lease available Feb 1st

$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions

pets ok with approval extra deposit

No sec 8



questions/view:

contact



Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com

Todd@thecondoshowroom.com



