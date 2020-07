Amenities

Stunning home in the Village of Escaya, available July 18, 2020. This home has it all! Featuring a gourmet chefs kitchen, large windows which allow plenty of natural light, full bedroom and bathroom on first floor, and spacious master suite with large walk in closet. The backyard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying time outdoors. Community amenities include access to clubhouse, resort style swimming pool, and health and wellness center. Parks, shopping, schools and more!