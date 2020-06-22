1182 La Vida Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

3BR+Bonus Gorgeous House Modern Upgrades & Garage - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split-level townhouse home with bonus room, 2 car garage overlooks Enagic Golf Course. Located in a gated community with clubhouse, pool & playground access.



-Centrally located between Eastlake Greens & Eastlake Trails North communities

-Near schools, parks & shopping

-Solar

-Central A/C & heat

-Ceiling fans throughout

-Security system

-Water filtration system

-Abundance of natural light throughout

-Beautiful tile floors for easy maintenance

-Bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, gaming room or crafts area

-Canned lighting throughout

-Custom plantation shutters on all dual- pane vinyl windows

-Large open layout: living room, dining area, kitchen & patio

-Private patio off kitchen

-Living room / dining area with gas fireplace

-All Stainless Steel appliances; dual door fridge, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave

-Real hardwood cabinets with soft-close drawers

-Master suite with 2 closets; 1 walk-in, private balcony overlooking golf course, spacious bath with soaker tub & shower

-2 car garage with opener & remotes

-Full size washer & dryer

-2 Pets only. Max 20lbs & under with approval & additional deposit. Meet/greet required.

-Available for immediate move-in

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.

1 year lease. Rent $2,795. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a viewing.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE5851358)