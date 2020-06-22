All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
1182 La Vida Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1182 La Vida Court

1182 La Vida Court · No Longer Available
Location

1182 La Vida Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3BR+Bonus Gorgeous House Modern Upgrades & Garage - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split-level townhouse home with bonus room, 2 car garage overlooks Enagic Golf Course. Located in a gated community with clubhouse, pool & playground access.

-Centrally located between Eastlake Greens & Eastlake Trails North communities
-Near schools, parks & shopping
-Solar
-Central A/C & heat
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Security system
-Water filtration system
-Abundance of natural light throughout
-Beautiful tile floors for easy maintenance
-Bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, gaming room or crafts area
-Canned lighting throughout
-Custom plantation shutters on all dual- pane vinyl windows
-Large open layout: living room, dining area, kitchen & patio
-Private patio off kitchen
-Living room / dining area with gas fireplace
-All Stainless Steel appliances; dual door fridge, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave
-Real hardwood cabinets with soft-close drawers
-Master suite with 2 closets; 1 walk-in, private balcony overlooking golf course, spacious bath with soaker tub & shower
-2 car garage with opener & remotes
-Full size washer & dryer
-2 Pets only. Max 20lbs & under with approval & additional deposit. Meet/greet required.
-Available for immediate move-in
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.
1 year lease. Rent $2,795. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a viewing.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5851358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 La Vida Court have any available units?
1182 La Vida Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 La Vida Court have?
Some of 1182 La Vida Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 La Vida Court currently offering any rent specials?
1182 La Vida Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 La Vida Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1182 La Vida Court is pet friendly.
Does 1182 La Vida Court offer parking?
Yes, 1182 La Vida Court does offer parking.
Does 1182 La Vida Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 La Vida Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 La Vida Court have a pool?
Yes, 1182 La Vida Court has a pool.
Does 1182 La Vida Court have accessible units?
No, 1182 La Vida Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 La Vida Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 La Vida Court has units with dishwashers.
