1182 La Vida Court

Amenities
3BR+Bonus Gorgeous House Modern Upgrades & Garage - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split-level townhouse home with bonus room, 2 car garage overlooks Enagic Golf Course. Located in a gated community with clubhouse, pool & playground access.
-Centrally located between Eastlake Greens & Eastlake Trails North communities
-Near schools, parks & shopping
-Solar
-Central A/C & heat
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Security system
-Water filtration system
-Abundance of natural light throughout
-Beautiful tile floors for easy maintenance
-Bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, gaming room or crafts area
-Canned lighting throughout
-Custom plantation shutters on all dual- pane vinyl windows
-Large open layout: living room, dining area, kitchen & patio
-Private patio off kitchen
-Living room / dining area with gas fireplace
-All Stainless Steel appliances; dual door fridge, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave
-Real hardwood cabinets with soft-close drawers
-Master suite with 2 closets; 1 walk-in, private balcony overlooking golf course, spacious bath with soaker tub & shower
-2 car garage with opener & remotes
-Full size washer & dryer
-2 Pets only. Max 20lbs & under with approval & additional deposit. Meet/greet required.
-Available for immediate move-in
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.
1 year lease. Rent $2,795. Deposit $2,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a viewing.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE5851358)