All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1167 Santa Olivia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1167 Santa Olivia Rd
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

1167 Santa Olivia Rd

1167 Santa Olivia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1167 Santa Olivia Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom duplex on a quiet neighborhood in Chula Vista.

The neat and bright interior features include hardwood floors, travertine tile floors, and large windows and sliding doors with blinds. The lovely kitchen is complete with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in sliding glass panel. Other appliances include a shared washer/ dryer and for climate control, gas heating is installed.

The exterior features garden, patio, and a backyard - perfect spots to entertain guests or have fun-filled outdoor activities. Parking consists of a single-car garage, carport, and on-street parking. Sorry, pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Water and electricity will be paid for by both the tenant and landlord with a fifty-fifty split. Landlords other responsibilities are sewage, trash cable, and internet.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Sunridge Park, Independence Park, el Rancho del Rey Park, and Sunbow Park.

Bus lines:
712 Palomar Transit Center - Southwestern College - 0.2 mile
225 Downtown - Otay Mesa TC - 0.7 mile
704 E St Transit Center - Palomar Transit Center - 0.8 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5358113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have any available units?
1167 Santa Olivia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have?
Some of 1167 Santa Olivia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 Santa Olivia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1167 Santa Olivia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 Santa Olivia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd offers parking.
Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have a pool?
No, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have accessible units?
No, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 Santa Olivia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 Santa Olivia Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College