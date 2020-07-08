1167 Santa Olivia Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom duplex on a quiet neighborhood in Chula Vista.



The neat and bright interior features include hardwood floors, travertine tile floors, and large windows and sliding doors with blinds. The lovely kitchen is complete with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom has a vanity cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in sliding glass panel. Other appliances include a shared washer/ dryer and for climate control, gas heating is installed.



The exterior features garden, patio, and a backyard - perfect spots to entertain guests or have fun-filled outdoor activities. Parking consists of a single-car garage, carport, and on-street parking. Sorry, pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking is prohibited.



Water and electricity will be paid for by both the tenant and landlord with a fifty-fifty split. Landlords other responsibilities are sewage, trash cable, and internet.



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Sunridge Park, Independence Park, el Rancho del Rey Park, and Sunbow Park.



Bus lines:

712 Palomar Transit Center - Southwestern College - 0.2 mile

225 Downtown - Otay Mesa TC - 0.7 mile

704 E St Transit Center - Palomar Transit Center - 0.8 mile



No Pets Allowed



