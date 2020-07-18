1123 Latigo Cv

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in GATED Antigua! Property has numerous upgrades throughout including laminate flooring and tile throughout, REMODELED bathrooms, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, custom backsplash and ALL appliances, CENTRAL AC, balcony & attached 1-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Ready August 10 move in. NO pets. Requires 675 credit score (no collections or evictions) and $4,875 gross monthly income (after credit obligations) to qualify.