1123 Latigo Cv
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

1123 Latigo Cv

1123 Latigo Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Latigo Cove, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in GATED Antigua! Property has numerous upgrades throughout including laminate flooring and tile throughout, REMODELED bathrooms, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, custom backsplash and ALL appliances, CENTRAL AC, balcony & attached 1-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Ready August 10 move in. NO pets. Requires 675 credit score (no collections or evictions) and $4,875 gross monthly income (after credit obligations) to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Latigo Cv have any available units?
1123 Latigo Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Latigo Cv have?
Some of 1123 Latigo Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Latigo Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Latigo Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Latigo Cv pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Latigo Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1123 Latigo Cv offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Latigo Cv offers parking.
Does 1123 Latigo Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Latigo Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Latigo Cv have a pool?
Yes, 1123 Latigo Cv has a pool.
Does 1123 Latigo Cv have accessible units?
No, 1123 Latigo Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Latigo Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Latigo Cv has units with dishwashers.
