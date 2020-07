Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Master bedroom for rent own bath - Property Id: 50760



A huge master bedroom with own bathroom. Walking closet as well Great location, nice condo area swimming pool and jakuzzy on site very quiet area. Please no smokers. Drink or drugs . Mature person , responsible parking available (extra) kitchen privileges (light cooking only) call for more details.one person (619)735-3999

No Pets Allowed



