Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Large 2bd/2bth. This unit is upstairs and comes with a detached garage and extra parking space. All bills are included except for Electricity. This Condo is centrally located in the middle of Chula Vista. Walking distance to schools, shopping and public transportation. Minutes away from freeway's and military bases.