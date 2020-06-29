All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights
Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights

1712 Carissa Way · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Carissa Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4-bedroom home plus a bonus Casita in the backyard. It is located in the gated community Poinsettia Heights. This is one of the the largest homes in the complex with the largest backyard. It has been featured in magazines and won awards for its incredible landscaping which includes a beautiful pond, fountain, large bbq, fireplace, and sitting garden. The interior is beautifully upgraded and perfect for family and entertaining.
Great Schools nearby. Poinsettia Elementary & Aviara Oaks Middle as well as Carlsbad High School
Large Downstairs MBR Looks out onto Beautiful Koi Pond.
Entry Seating Room with Extra- High Ceilings
MBR Walk in Closet with Lots of built in Shelving and Drawers
Master Bath has Large Tub & Separate Shower
Master Bath has Private Water Closet
Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer.
Large Garage with tons of extra storage.
Backyard has included hot tub.
Casita in Back Yard can be used as Home Office or Music Room or ?
Quiet Gated Community
Lots of Light
A/C
Includes Large Refrigerator
Includes Extra Freezer
Some Furnishings available if needed
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Community Features:
Gated/Security
Pool
Spa/Hot Tub
Exercise Room
Two Story
Community BBQ Grills
Year Built: 2000

(RLNE5400037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have any available units?
Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have?
Some of Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights pet-friendly?
No, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights offer parking?
Yes, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights offers parking.
Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have a pool?
Yes, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights has a pool.
Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have accessible units?
No, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights has units with dishwashers.

