Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 4-bedroom home plus a bonus Casita in the backyard. It is located in the gated community Poinsettia Heights. This is one of the the largest homes in the complex with the largest backyard. It has been featured in magazines and won awards for its incredible landscaping which includes a beautiful pond, fountain, large bbq, fireplace, and sitting garden. The interior is beautifully upgraded and perfect for family and entertaining.

Great Schools nearby. Poinsettia Elementary & Aviara Oaks Middle as well as Carlsbad High School

Large Downstairs MBR Looks out onto Beautiful Koi Pond.

Entry Seating Room with Extra- High Ceilings

MBR Walk in Closet with Lots of built in Shelving and Drawers

Master Bath has Large Tub & Separate Shower

Master Bath has Private Water Closet

Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer.

Large Garage with tons of extra storage.

Backyard has included hot tub.

Casita in Back Yard can be used as Home Office or Music Room or ?

Quiet Gated Community

Lots of Light

A/C

Includes Large Refrigerator

Includes Extra Freezer

Some Furnishings available if needed

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms



Community Features:

Gated/Security

Pool

Spa/Hot Tub

Exercise Room

Two Story

Community BBQ Grills

Year Built: 2000



(RLNE5400037)