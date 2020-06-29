Carlsbad 4 Bedroom- Poinsettia Heights

Amenities
Beautiful 4-bedroom home plus a bonus Casita in the backyard. It is located in the gated community Poinsettia Heights. This is one of the the largest homes in the complex with the largest backyard. It has been featured in magazines and won awards for its incredible landscaping which includes a beautiful pond, fountain, large bbq, fireplace, and sitting garden. The interior is beautifully upgraded and perfect for family and entertaining.
Great Schools nearby. Poinsettia Elementary & Aviara Oaks Middle as well as Carlsbad High School
Large Downstairs MBR Looks out onto Beautiful Koi Pond.
Entry Seating Room with Extra- High Ceilings
MBR Walk in Closet with Lots of built in Shelving and Drawers
Master Bath has Large Tub & Separate Shower
Master Bath has Private Water Closet
Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer.
Large Garage with tons of extra storage.
Backyard has included hot tub.
Casita in Back Yard can be used as Home Office or Music Room or ?
Quiet Gated Community
Lots of Light
A/C
Includes Large Refrigerator
Includes Extra Freezer
Some Furnishings available if needed
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Community Features:
Gated/Security
Pool
Spa/Hot Tub
Exercise Room
Two Story
Community BBQ Grills
Year Built: 2000
(RLNE5400037)