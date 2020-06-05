All apartments in Carlsbad
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Caminito Madrigal B · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this property you have a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, black Absolut slab granite countertops and maple cabinets. A spacious dining and living room with vaulted ceilings opens to a perfect balcony to capture the coastal breeze. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a laundry room. Property includes a one car garage and second parking spot. The home is close to the community pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna and well maintained walking trails. Easy freeway access. HOA includes water, trash and sewer. Call today to schedule your tour!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.

PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Fire Place
Living Room
Balcony
Dining Area
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Greenbelt View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/901-Caminito-Madrigal-Unit-B-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1709/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3300311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

