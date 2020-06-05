901 Caminito Madrigal B

Amenities
Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this property you have a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, black Absolut slab granite countertops and maple cabinets. A spacious dining and living room with vaulted ceilings opens to a perfect balcony to capture the coastal breeze. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a laundry room. Property includes a one car garage and second parking spot. The home is close to the community pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna and well maintained walking trails. Easy freeway access. HOA includes water, trash and sewer. Call today to schedule your tour!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.
PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Fire Place
Living Room
Balcony
Dining Area
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Greenbelt View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/901-Caminito-Madrigal-Unit-B-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1709/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3300311)