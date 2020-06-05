901 Caminito Madrigal B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this property you have a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, black Absolut slab granite countertops and maple cabinets. A spacious dining and living room with vaulted ceilings opens to a perfect balcony to capture the coastal breeze. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a laundry room. Property includes a one car garage and second parking spot. The home is close to the community pool, spa, clubhouse, sauna and well maintained walking trails. Easy freeway access. HOA includes water, trash and sewer. Call today to schedule your tour!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Fire Place

Living Room

Balcony

Dining Area

2 Story

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

Reserved Parking

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Ocean View

Greenbelt View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/901-Caminito-Madrigal-Unit-B-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1709/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3300311)