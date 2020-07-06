All apartments in Carlsbad
801 Caminito Rosa

801 Caminito Rosa · No Longer Available
Location

801 Caminito Rosa, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Home in the Alta Mira Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home has so much charm it is a must-see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a community filled with beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping, and restaurants. The cute kitchen that includes all appliances. This 2 bedroom plus an office/den and oversized bonus room upstairs has 2 full baths and also includes a 1-car garage with lots of storage. The community features a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove
Living Room
2 Story
Storage space
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/801-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1933/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5362501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
