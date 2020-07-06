Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Home in the Alta Mira Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This home has so much charm it is a must-see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a community filled with beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping, and restaurants. The cute kitchen that includes all appliances. This 2 bedroom plus an office/den and oversized bonus room upstairs has 2 full baths and also includes a 1-car garage with lots of storage. The community features a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator

Stove

Living Room

2 Story

Storage space

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Garage Laundry

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/801-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1933/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5362501)