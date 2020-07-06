Amenities
Lovely Home in the Alta Mira Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home has so much charm it is a must-see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a community filled with beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping, and restaurants. The cute kitchen that includes all appliances. This 2 bedroom plus an office/den and oversized bonus room upstairs has 2 full baths and also includes a 1-car garage with lots of storage. The community features a pool/spa and plenty of grassy areas. Come check out this place and get ready to make it your new home!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove
Living Room
2 Story
Storage space
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/801-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1933/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5362501)