Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous La Costa Vista home!! Available August 12, 2020. Rental rate range $3,500 to $4,000 per month based on season and length of stay. Open floor plan makes this home great for family living or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, lots of cupboard space, and a bar stool area. Home is open and airy with high ceilings, bright walls. Beautiful tile floors downstairs. Right on the golf course!! See Supplement!